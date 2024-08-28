King County Votes to Keep Juvenile Justice Center Open

The King County Council Tuesday has voted to keep the county's Juvenile Justice Center Open.

Nearly two hours of testimony from citizens were heard

According to The Center Square, at least 100 people commented for and against keeping it open.

The Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center is a relatively newer facility but King County Executive Dow Constantine has wanted to close it, in favor of what he calls 'the transition of juvenile offenders into private settings built around restorative care.'

The majority of the public comments concerned the need for public safety and accountability, while one youth advocate claimed incarceration doesn't work on these teens.

The Council's vote was 8-0 in favor of keeping it open, many of the public who commented said dangerous teens need to be kept off the streets. King County officials say juvenile felony filings are up 57 percent over 2022, and 146 percent from 2021 numbers.

The vote passed with some amendments, including looking at alternatives to incarceration for lower-level offenders.