King County Metro Bus Driver Fatally Stabbed by Passenger

An early-morning stabbing in Seattle has left a King County Metro Bus driver dead.

The driver was stabbed in the University District

According to MyNorthwest.com, the incident occurred around 3 AM in the 4100 block of University Way Northeast.

The driver, 59, whose name has not yet been released, was found on the street after apparently walking away from his bus after being stabbed.

Seattle PD says the incident occurred at the intersection of 15th Ave. NE and NE 41st. Street. Officers say the driver got in some sort of altercation with a passenger, who then stabbed the driver in the chest.

As the man staggered from his bus, he then collapsed from his injuries. His attacker, described only as a male, fled the scene before Police arrived. A K-9 search of the area failed to turn up a suspect. The investigation continues.

King County Metro has an overnight bus service called Night Owl, that runs 7 days a week, serving most of downtown Seattle.