One of the two pumps at the Chandler Pumping Plant is in need of replacement, and the ensuing repairs will curtail many if not most water deliveries for Kennewick Irrigation Department residential customers.

The Defective Pump Was Pinpointed During Inspections

The pumping station is 12 miles Northeast of Prosser, and is the primary source of water for KID from the Yakima River.

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KID released a statement that said the other pump is handling water deliveries for now, but the other will be replaced. And, as water demand grows, both pumps are needed.

For this reason, between May 8th and 18th, KID says a temporary shutdown is needed, and will curtail water availability via the canals.

Customers Encouraged to Give Lawns, Gardens, a Thorough Pre-Water

The station, owned and operated by the Bureau of Reclamation, is the primary supplier of the water. Prior to the shutoff, customers are encouraged to give one thorough deep watering before the supplies are ceased.

Chandler Station --Bureau of Reclamation Chandler Station --Bureau of Reclamation loading...

KID says the ten day period could be modified depending on how fast the pump is replaced. Supplies will be restored as fast as possible following the completion of the repairs.