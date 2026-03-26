KID Releases 2026 Spring-Summer Restricted Watering Schedule

According to data from the Bureau of Reclamation, we're in for a dry summer.

Kennewick Irrigation Releases Summer Watering Schedule

When KID opens their water deliveries to consumers for 2026 they will be asking them to adhere to a voluntary limited watering schedule. KID is what's called a junior water district, newer rights, and as such they only get 44 percent of normal. Senior water right districts will get 100 percent.

The Bureau is the agency that oversees water management in our state, including the Yakima Basin. According to their March forecast, junior customers will be receiving only 44 percent of what's considered 'normal' water deliveries, as opposed to 48 percent in 2024.

The Projections are Based Much on Snowfall and Snowpack

There's a lot of spirited discussion as to whether we're truly in a drought, or not. Snowpack has been low, and the general school of thought is that heavy snowfall, accompanied by slow melting, will feed the five major reservoirs that feed the Yakima and other rivers.

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Without the heavy snowfall and slow runoff, the system 'runs through' the water too quickly. According to the Bureau:

"Storage in the Yakima basin reservoirs on March 1 was 76% full with 806,000 acre-feet, which is 128% of average. Precipitation for February was 51% of average and for October–February was 107% of average. On March 1, the amount of water in the snowpack, known as snow water equivalent, was 33% of average."

University of Washington Climate Expert Cliff Mass has often disputed the state's claims of a dire drought, saying a lot of precipitation and rainfall can keep reservoirs at higher levels, offsetting the lack of snow.

KID Issues Voluntary Watering Schedule

The schedule is based on the last number of your house number, on average, each home will get at least 3 days of watering for 20 minutes. Drip hoses will not be affected by this schedule. KD is asking consumers to adjust their automatic sprinkler systems accordingly. Here is the watering schedule. It's also available on the KID website.

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