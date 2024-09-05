KID Finds Entire Shed Blown Into Irrigation Canal

Irrigation Districts find many strange and unusual items in their canals, especially the larger ones. Bikes, tires, lumber, toys, besides the usual garbage. Now, you can add another unusual discovery.

Kennewick Irrigation Crews find an entire shed in a canal.

KID workers did not give the location of this discovery but said that on Thursday, while they were monitoring canals (ditch patrol), they found a metal shed that had blown into a larger canal.

It was a typical smaller model commonly found in backyards. Earlier this week, KID said it broke free from its foundation during a windstorm and was blown into the canal, where it sustained much damage.

Crews were able to remove it before it damaged the canal, and fortunately, the owner was not anywhere near it when it happened.

KID and other Districts remind people who live close to canals to keep an eye on property in windstorms because it can wind up in the water.