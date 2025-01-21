Ki-Be, Finley Voters to Decide Levies in Feb Special Elections
Kona Benton and Finley School District voters will decide the fate of levies in February.
The two Districts are running Operational levies
February 11th, for those inside the Ki-Be School District boundaries, they will be voting on an EPO, or Educational Programs and Operations Levy. According to the District, a number of items will be included that will be paid for by the levy:
- Athletics
- Advanced courses
- Counselors
- Extracurricular activities
- Music and the arts
- Nurses
- Safety staff
- Special education
- Smaller class sizes
- Technology support
The proposed tax rate for the two-year levy is $1.50 per every $1,000 of assessed property value through 2027.
The Finley Levy is also an EPO, they call theirs a Replacement Education Program and Operational Levy. The District listed a long line of programs that are funded by the levy, they can be seen by clicking here.
Their levy rate is slightly higher than Ki-Be, they use an example of a $200,000 home or valued piece of property. For that building or parcel, the annual increase in the tax would be $13.17, for a $400K home it would go up $26.33 per month for the duration of the levy.
Ballots have been sent out to voters in both School Districts, the ballots are due back by 8 pm February 11th, or must be postmarked no later than 2-11.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff