Kennewick High School Student Arrested for Serious Extortion-Death Threat

Kennewick High School Student Arrested for Serious Extortion-Death Threat

KHS google street view

An 18-year-old Kennewick High School student was arrested Tuesday following a threat.

  The boy was located and arrested at KHS

Kennewick Police said that Monday, December 1st., a student received a threatening message from an unknown person, who demanded a video from them, and said they would kill the victim and the family if that demand was not met.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The content of the message indicated the suspect did have some personal knowledge of the juvenile victim.  KPD expedited the investigation, and by Tuesday were able to identify the suspect  Yonathan Solano-Abadillo. He was identified by 1 PM on Tuesday, and Officers went to Kennewick High School where he attends.

Getty Images
loading...

A school resource Officer located him and he was arrested, and booked into the Benton County Jail on 1st Degree Charges, and also Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

Officers said parents and youth should take any threat, including social media, seriously and report it to authorities immediately.  The investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA