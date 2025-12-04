An 18-year-old Kennewick High School student was arrested Tuesday following a threat.

The boy was located and arrested at KHS

Kennewick Police said that Monday, December 1st., a student received a threatening message from an unknown person, who demanded a video from them, and said they would kill the victim and the family if that demand was not met.

The content of the message indicated the suspect did have some personal knowledge of the juvenile victim. KPD expedited the investigation, and by Tuesday were able to identify the suspect Yonathan Solano-Abadillo. He was identified by 1 PM on Tuesday, and Officers went to Kennewick High School where he attends.

A school resource Officer located him and he was arrested, and booked into the Benton County Jail on 1st Degree Charges, and also Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

Officers said parents and youth should take any threat, including social media, seriously and report it to authorities immediately. The investigation continues.