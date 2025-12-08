KHS Football Coach Helps Take Down CC Mall Assault Suspect

Kennewick Police and HAPO Credit Union stepped up to reward a KHS assistant football coach, whose gifts he'd bought Saturday at the mall were stolen while he was subduing an assault suspect.

Coach takes down man who assaulted a kiosk worker

Saturday evening, December 6th., around 8:32 PM, Kennewick Police responded to Columbia Center Mall about a man who had assaulted a kiosk employee, as well as yelling racial slurs at her.

Kennewick High School Assistant Football Coach Brett Hall, who played linebacker-DB at Western WA U. in the mid 2000's, intervened when the suspect attempted to assault the worker a second time. After successfully taking the man down, Hall and his wife held the man captive til Officers arrived.

However, while this was happening, an unknown woman stole some items Hall and his wife had purchased, which were set to the side during the altercation. She was captured on video, KPD is attempting to ID her.

The KPD Foundation and HAPO stepped in and rewarded Hall with a Positive Policing Award, a $100 dollar gift card, one for Hall and one for his wife

The suspect, identified as Devan Barth, was detained and is facing multiple Felony Assault charges.

KPD hopes to identify the woman, anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact Kennewick Police.