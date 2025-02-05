Kettle Falls Drug Operation Broken Up by Deputies

A suspected drug operation in Kettle Falls, WA was put under surveillance recently, then a raid netted a lot of evidence.

Kettle Falls home raided by Officers

Stevens County Deputies and others have released information about a January 30th raid on a home in the town that resulted in 3 arrests.

Officers served the warrant, and located the following items:

"2.2 grams fentanyl powder

54 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills aka M30 Mexi's

9.1 grams meth

4.9 grams psilocybin mushrooms

$131 USD

Multiple EBT cards

Scales" (Stevens County Sheriff's Office)

The three suspects, two men and a woman, were all jailed in Stevens County on triple charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and other outstanding warrants.

The SCSO says the arrests were the culmination of a months-long surveillance and investigation.