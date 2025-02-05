Kettle Falls Drug Operation Broken Up by Deputies
A suspected drug operation in Kettle Falls, WA was put under surveillance recently, then a raid netted a lot of evidence.
Kettle Falls home raided by Officers
Stevens County Deputies and others have released information about a January 30th raid on a home in the town that resulted in 3 arrests.
Officers served the warrant, and located the following items:
"2.2 grams fentanyl powder
54 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills aka M30 Mexi's
9.1 grams meth
4.9 grams psilocybin mushrooms
$131 USD
Multiple EBT cards
Scales" (Stevens County Sheriff's Office)
The three suspects, two men and a woman, were all jailed in Stevens County on triple charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and other outstanding warrants.
The SCSO says the arrests were the culmination of a months-long surveillance and investigation.
