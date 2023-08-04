Kennewick Walmart’s Remodeling Re-Open Underway

Kennewick Walmart (google street view) Kennewick Walmart (google street view) loading...

The renovations were recently finished, and Friday, August 4th the Kennewick Walmart officially marked the 're-opening' of the store.

$1 million dollar remodel completed

You probably noticed a number of changes to the store over the last few months, starting with the flooring. It's now dark shiny concrete-colored.

Officials with the store said the renovations included changes to the photo lab, repainting, new signage, and some tweaks to the overall layout including grocery.

Friday, August 4th was the official ribbon-cutting for the remodel, company officials called the remodel "customer-centric improvements."

There's also a large Kennewick-themed mural on one of the walls of the store.

A number of Walmart stores across the county have been receiving similar remodels and renovations, most of them older stores.