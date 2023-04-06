Kennewick Theft Suspect Stole From Same Store 7 Times

Yokes theft (BCSO) Yokes theft (BCSO) loading...

A Benton County Deputy who happened to be in the area on a patrol captured a repeat retail theft offender.

Man captured after fleeing from Kennewick Yokes

Late Wednesday evening, a Deputy who was on what the BCSO said was a random patrol near 27th and Olympia was driving through the parking lot of the Yokes store when he saw a man running across the lot. He was being pursued by store workers, who when they saw the Deputy's patrol car, yelled the man had just stolen from the store.

The Deputy was able to quickly capture the suspect and his contraband. The BCSO says besides the charges of theft for this incident, the man was also wanted on an unrelated warrant out of Franklin County.

The suspect is in the Benton County jail, store workers told officers this man has stolen from Yokes at least 7 times in the past.

