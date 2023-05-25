Kennewick Teen Arrested for Assault During Unrelated Court Hearing

Area of May 6 Kennewick shooting (google street view) Area of May 6 Kennewick shooting (google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police did not have to look far to find a wanted assault suspect.

Teen arrested at juvenile justice center for assault

Kennewick Police said Thursday, the 15-year-old was at the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center making a court appearance on a charge. He was taken into custody by the Kennewick Police CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team).

The boy was arrested for his alleged role in a May 6th shooting that left a man injured. Around 8:50 PM that evening, officers were called to the 5900 block of West 25th Ave. for a report of gunfire and a disturbance.

Officers found a wounded man, who had been shot in his lower extremities. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. However, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The course of the investigation led police to arrest and charge the juvenile with 1st Degree Assault. He will be lodged (again) in the juvenile justice center. KPD says it is still an open investigation, more suspects are believed to be sought.