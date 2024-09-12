Kennewick Suspect Shatters Patrol Car Window with Head Butt

No word on the condition of the suspect's head.

Suspect shatters window of patrol car with head

Wednesday, a Kennewick Police Officer was at a business on an unrelated matter, when he came across 45-year-old Justin Wallace, who was leaving the location with merchandise he had not paid for.

After the Officer stopped and detained Wallace, he checked with the store workers to determine how many items had been taken.

However, after placing Wallace in the back seat, the suspect shattered the right rear window with a head butt. Following that incident, KPD says he stopped resisting, but now has an added charge of malicious mischief to go with the felony theft charges.

Get our free mobile app

KPD says this is incident reinforces why business owners and citizens need to call 911 ASAP in these kinds of instances, because they can escalate quickly like this one did.