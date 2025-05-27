Kennewick Suspect Denies Dumping His Car in Canal Despite Wet from Waist Down

Canal crash Kennewick (KPD) Canal crash Kennewick (KPD) loading...

A Saturday crash suspect denied driving his vehicle, even though despite evidence clearly showing he was.

Kennewick Police respond to canal crash

Saturday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to a main irrigation canal near South Oak St. and E Bowles Road near Finley.

They found a sedan had crashed into the canal, but the driver had fled. Attempts to locate the driver failed, but then Police were notified by a nearby resident that a man was seen emerging from a nearby orchard and was leaving the scene.

Police located and confronted the man, he denied being the driver despite his pants being soaked from the waist down and he had the key fob in his pocket. He was also the registered owner. He's now in the Benton County Jail on charges of Hit and Run.