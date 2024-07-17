Kennewick Suspect Caught After Leaving Guns in Homeowners Garage

Benton County Deputies say a strangely behaving suspect is in custody after he left a duffel bag full of apparently stolen items in a garage.

Man was reported Tuesday night.

The BCSO did not specify the neighborhood but said the location was in the Kennewick area. A homeowner reported to law enforcement that the man pictured in our story was loitering in the area and behaving strangely.

suspect vehicle (BCSO) suspect vehicle (BCSO) loading...

Then, the man left a duffel bag just inside the open threshold of an open garage on the property. He then left in the truck pictured here.

BCSO Deputies found several firearms inside the bag, one of them came back as having been stolen out of Clark County. It also contained a classical-style acoustic guitar, which BCSO investigators think may be from a local burglary.

The BCSO released these images, and not long after the report located and took the suspect into custody. No other details have been released. The investigation continues.

