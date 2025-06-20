Kennewick Suspect Captured After Attacking Officer with Hammer

A Kennewick Police Officer was able to avoid serious injury after a wanted suspect attacked him with a hammer.

The suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants

When Police Officers and Deputies are on patrol, they are always on the lookout for suspects who may be in the community who are wanted on outstanding warrants. Such was the case on Thursday in Kennewick.

Officer Garza spotted 33-year-old felony robbery suspect Christian Fair in the parking lot at 4th and Vancouver. Instead of following commands, Fair ran into Vancouver street, stopping traffic. As Officer Garza began to take him down, Fair pulled a hammer from his pocket and began to attack the Officer.

Garza was able to shield most of the blows, but did sustain a minor knee injury from the road before he and other Officers subdued Fair.

Fair kicked the Officer several times in the chest and legs before being put in cuffs. He's now facing multiple charges, including assault in the 3rd degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing a public servant--in addition to his felony warrant.

Law enforcement Officers routinely undergo assault and defense training to sharpen their skills in case a suspect chooses to attack them. The training covers a wide variety of types of assaults and provocations. This image, from KPD, shows Officers in a typical training exercise.

Police assault defense training (KPD) Police assault defense training (KPD) loading...