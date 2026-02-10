Fire Damages Storage Units Along Edison Street in Kennewick

Kennewick Fire Crews and KPD Officers responded around 8:02 AM to the fire Tuesday morning (2-10).

Fire Damages Storage Units on Edison Street

Multiple fire units were deployed to the fire, which was on the south side of a one of several long rows of self-storage units in the 760 block of North Edison Street.

They're next to a complex of business shops across from Kamiakin HS.

KPD Facebook storage fire KPD Facebook storage fire loading...

KFD believes it was confined to one unit, they utilized a ladder truck to help get water on the large unit and prevent it from spreading to others. While the structure was not destroyed, the contents of the unit did sustain extensive smoke and water damage.

The fire was out by 8:30 AM, investigators are working to determine the cause. No injuries reported, and no traffic on Edison was interrupted.