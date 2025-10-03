Kennewick Shooting Suspect Caught, He’s 17

Kennewick Police have apprehended the primary suspect in a September 22nd shooting that left a victim in the hospital.

The suspect was caught last Friday

Police on Friday, Oct. 3rd released the details. The original shooting took place in the 1500 block of 4th. Ave between individuals who knew each other. A man was shot several times and is still recovering in the hospital.

After a thorough investigation, the 17-year-old male was located in a vehicle near Belfair and Quinault in Kennewick, where a high-risk traffic stop was performed on the car. The shooter was captured. The other person in the vehicle, also a 17-year-old male, was in illegal possession of a stolen handgun that was equipped with what Police said was an "Auto Sear" device.

It's a metal or plastic device that holds the hammer of the weapon in a position that allows it to fire continuously with only one trigger pull, making it automatic, and therefore illegal.

Both suspects were booked into the Benton County jail on multiple charges, including those for the shooter.