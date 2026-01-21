Kennewick to Hold Public Town Hall Jan.26th About Proposed Group Sex Offender Home

There have already been some grassroots protests at the proposed home location.

Kennewick to hold a Town Hall About Sex Offender Group Home

Just over a week ago, around January 12th, 8th Legislative District Officials released information about a proposed re-entry sex offender group home being planned for Kennewick.

House Reps Stephanie Barnard, April Connors, and Senator Matt Boehnke were very upset they were not notified by the Department of Social and Health Services about the proposed home until after the structure at 8th and Edison had been purchased.

The home, at 5304 West 8th. Ave. is 1.1 miles from Fuerza Elementary School, and the Kennewick School District has voiced concerns about student walking patterns that would take children directly past the facility.

Joe Fields, who has operated a similar facility in Walla Walla since 2017, has apparently purchased the home, and the process is under way.

City and County Officials have no say in where such facilities are located, provided they don't violate laws regarding how far they have to be from schools, playgrounds, parks and daycares. Already, several community protests have happened at the site, the latest well over 100 citizens.

Kennewick Will Hold a Town Hall Monday, January 26th.

The Town Hall be open to the public, it will be at 6:30 PM at Highlands Middle School at 425 South Tweedt Street. City Officials, Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero, the 8th District Legislators, and Project Manager Fields will be in attendance.

In addition, Kennewick Police said on their Facebook that additonal concerns can be expressed by reaching out to: "Kennewick Police Special Services Commander Isaac Merkl at Isaac.merkl@ci.kennewick.wa.us or 509-582-1318."

According to some sources, initially the proposed home was slated for a location closer to Finley, but was rejected because of the lack of access to public transit-bus lines.

State requirements for these homes mandate they be "accessible" to public transit for the benefit of the home occupants, so they can attend required meetings and check-ins.