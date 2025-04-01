Kennewick Schools Refinance Bonds, Will See $4.3 Million in Savings Over 9 Years
The Kennewick School District announced they have refinanced $37.41 million of what are called its 2015 Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, which will save millions over the next 9 years.
The bonds were part of the 2015 levy
The bonds were part of the $89.5 million-dollar bond that built five new schools, including the rebuilding of Kennewick High School.
According to the KSD:
"This refinancing will result in a total savings of over $4.3 million over the next nine years when the bonds mature on their original amortization schedule in 2034. The district and its taxpayers will save $524,750 next year alone."
KSD was able to find a more favorable rate, and this refinancing will save taxpayers money, including over $525,000 this year alone.
