Kennewick Schools Refinance Bonds, Will See $4.3 Million in Savings Over 9 Years

The Kennewick School District announced they have refinanced $37.41 million of what are called its 2015 Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, which will save millions over the next 9 years.

The bonds were part of the 2015 levy

The bonds were part of the $89.5 million-dollar bond that built five new schools, including the rebuilding of Kennewick High School.

According to the KSD:

"This refinancing will result in a total savings of over $4.3 million over the next nine years when the bonds mature on their original amortization schedule in 2034. The district and its taxpayers will save $524,750 next year alone."

