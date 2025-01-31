Kennewick Schools Name 3 Finalists for Superintendent Position

KSD says the interviews will be conducted on February 4th, 5th, and 6th at the District Administration building on 4th Ave. in Kennewick, beginning at 6 PM. The public is invited to attend these interviews, meet, and ask questions of the candidates.

Three finalists chosen in search for new Superintendent

With Dr. Traci Pierce leaving KSD at the end of the school year in June, due to retirement, KSD has gone to work to find a successor.

Get our free mobile app

3 candidates have been chosen to be interviewed. They are pictured left to right.

Dr. Davion Lews, whom has extensive administrative and superintendent experience at schools in New Jersey, Louisiana, Georgia, and most recently in South Bend Indiana, where he was the assistant superintendent of student services at South Bend Community School Corporation.

Dr. Christopher Nesmith has been the superintendent of the Elma, WA School District since 2021, and has previous experience as the executive director of innovation, freshman campus principal, assistant principal, and CTE director in the West Valley School District. He also taught computer science and business in Shelton School District.

Dr. Lewis Hansen has served as the superintendent of the Lewiston, Idaho Public School District since 2021. He also has experience as the assistant superintendent, high school principal, and high school assistant principal in the same district. He also taught in Moscow School District and Emmett Independent School District.

All three have multiple degrees in various fields besides their Doctorates.

KSD has not set a specific date by when they hope to make a final choice, but they are moving quickly to ensure they have the position filled well in advance of the 2025-26 school year.