Kennewick School District Names New Superintendent from Idaho

An Idaho educator who was recently named Idaho Superintendent of the Year will take over at the Kennewick School District, pending contract negotiations.

The new superintendent comes from Lewiston, Idaho

Dr. Lance Hansen just finished his fourth year leading the Lewiston Independent School District, and for 2025 he received the Idaho Superintendent of the Year honors.

Hansen, who has worked in education for many years, also has previous in-class teaching experience among his many previous roles. He's taught math and Spanish in several Idaho districts, including Emmett.

Kennewick School Board officials said a lot of input from citizens who attended the interviews with the three candidate finalists played a large role in the decision.

Hansen released a statement that read in part:

"I'm honored to be selected as the next superintendent of the Kennewick School District. I want to thank the students, staff and community members who took time to meet with me during the interview process. After spending time in the district, it's clear this is the right fit. My wife and I are excited to be part of this wonderful community."

Pending the outcome of contract negotiations, Hansen is slated to start with the District on July 1st. He is replacing the retiring Dr. Traci Pierce.