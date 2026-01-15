The American Red Cross is launching a new lifesaving initiative for 2026

"New Year, New Skill" Program Kicks Off

Most people don't think when they start their day that they might have an opportunity to save a life.

But, that's often how it happens. The American Red Cross Northwest Region is joining other parts of the country to launch their "New Year, New Skill" Program, featuring what's called Hands Only CPR.

According to the Red Cross, Hands Only CPR has 2 steps. If you someone collapse, check for responsiveness, call 9-1-1, and begin compressions. This upcoming class will teach the exact procedures and techniques.

Red Cross trainers will be teaching people how to perform that kind of CPR at an event January 31st at the Riverfront Hotel on Comstock Street in Richland from 10 to 11 AM. Their goal, says Regional Communications Manager Kristen Goodwille, is to train at least 100 people.

Registration IS REQUIRED, but you can find that page by clicking here.

Hands Only CPR is very easy and simple, but the Red Cross says it's a very effective way to help save someone. Experts say people who have a cardiac event and receive CPR or Hands Only CPR often double or triple their chance of survival.