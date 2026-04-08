An open house will take place for a much needed addiction, counseling and recovery center in the Columbia Basin.

Columbia Valley Center for Recovery Will Have Its Open House April 17th

The last operational use of the original KGH/Trios Hospital on South Auburn Street in Kennewick was in 2022, then the birthing unit was moved to Trios Southridge. It was the last unit to work out of the old facility. This image shows the beginning of the refurbishment of the old hospital.

Old KGH Trios Hospital google street view Old KGH Trios Hospital google street view loading...

Get our free mobile app

Since then, after several proposals for facility use, the new recovery center will finally be ready to open. The center will feature help for voluntary and involuntary clients, walk-in help, along with addiction and recovery services.

And, it will also offer much-needed emergency acute crisis center for people who are in need of immediate help, including those brought in by law enforcement. Previously, aside from emergency rooms, there often was not enough crisis center beds in the region.

The Open House Will be April 17th from 11 AM until 1 PM.

The public is invited to come by and see what the facility will offer, and learn about the services that will be available. When the center is fully operational in May, there will be a total of at least 144 workers, referred to as "team" members by Officials, at the facility.

The facility is at 900 South Auburn, the campus of the old KGH/Trios Hospital. Comprehensive Healthcare and Benton County released a statement that read in part:

"These services are designed to meet urgent community needs as the region continues to experience unprecedented demand for mental health and substance use treatment."