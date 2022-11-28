Kennewick Police Seize 14 Stolen Firearms, More, From Burglary
Besides 14 firearms, a number of other items were seized as well.
14 firearms located in search related to burglary
The Kennewick Police Department announced Monday, Nov. 28th, they'd located a large number of stolen firearms, found in a trunk of a car.
The guns came from a recent Franklin County burglary, November 23rd KPD served a warrant on a suspect vehicle involved in an incident.
Besides the 14 firearms, Police also found a number of what police said were "high-end" handbags.
The search on the vehicle was done in response to what KPD said was an occupied residential burglary on November 18th. They did not release information about any suspects or persons who'd been arrested, but the case is still under investigation.
The location where the car was searched was not revealed.
