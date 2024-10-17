Kennewick Police Seeking Wanted Child Sex Crimes Suspect
Kennewick Police have released this information as part of their Wanted Wednesday program.
Suspect is being sought on child rape charges
KPD is searching for any leads or information as to the whereabouts of 32-year-old Curtis L. Bancroft.
He's wanted on a nationwide outstanding warrant for 3rd. Degree Child Rape. He was last known to live in Kennewick, but Police say it's possible he's fled the area.
The 5' 7" foot suspect weighs 170 lbs, anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333, or you can go to kpdtips.com.
All leads can be reported anonymously.
