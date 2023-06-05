Kennewick Police Seeking Leads in Sports Shop Burglary

KPD and google street view images KPD and google street view images loading...

Back on April 2nd, Kennewick Police took a report of a break-in at a Kennewick sports cards and memorabilia shop.

Police now seeking tips from public

At least two subjects were captured on surveillance video after hours, after breaking into the store. KPD did not divulge how much merchandise was taken, but presumably, they've been scouring online sites and other places where trading cards and memorabilia would, or could be sold.

The shop is located near the intersection of Kennewick Ave. and Vista Way, on Kennweick Ave. The vehicle pictured was associated with the suspects.

Anyone who may have tips or leads is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.