Kennewick Police Seeking Leads in Sports Shop Burglary
Back on April 2nd, Kennewick Police took a report of a break-in at a Kennewick sports cards and memorabilia shop.
Police now seeking tips from public
At least two subjects were captured on surveillance video after hours, after breaking into the store. KPD did not divulge how much merchandise was taken, but presumably, they've been scouring online sites and other places where trading cards and memorabilia would, or could be sold.
The shop is located near the intersection of Kennewick Ave. and Vista Way, on Kennweick Ave. The vehicle pictured was associated with the suspects.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone who may have tips or leads is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)