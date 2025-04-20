Kennewick Police Nab Fight Suspects Who Plowed Through Roundabout

A man and woman were captured by Kennewick Police after a crash at the roundabout at 4th. and Kennewick WA Friday night.

Late night crash left car badly damaged

Around 11:17 PM Kennewick Police responded to The Pub on West Clearwater about an incident involving multiple persons fighting with staff. As Police arrived a number of persons tried to flee.

Shortly before Officers arrived, a dark colored Subaru was seen speeding away at a high rate of speed eastbound on 4th. A short time later, witnesses reported the car slammed into the center of the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg.

A man and woman were seen fleeing the scene leaving the car behind. The airbags had deployed but no one was inside. Then a resident reported seeing people fleeing through backyards near the 400 block of South Jefferson St. Using an infrared drone, Police were able to locate Irma L. and Roel A. Guzman. This image of the crash from KPD.

Both were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail.