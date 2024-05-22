Kennewick Police–Man Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

Missing man (KPD) Missing man (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police on Wednesday, May 22nd, issued a bulletin indicating they're searching for a missing man.

Police did not say how long he has been missing

KPD says 39-year-old Anibal Arreola is missing, but the circumstances of his disappearance are "suspicious."

He is also known by the names of Alex Garcia or Tyson, he is 5' 9" and weighs 220 lbs.

Missing man's car resembles this model (KPD) Missing man's car resembles this model (KPD) loading...

Police also say his white 1988 Honda Civic is missing as well. It has WA Plates CLP8948. The car pictured in our story is not his actual car, but close enough to provide a comparison.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who knows where he is or may have information, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. KPD says due to the ongoing investigation they cannot release more details.