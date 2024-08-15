Kennewick Police Grant Funds Purchase of Anti-Auto Theft Drones

A $31,000 grant has enabled the Kennewick Police Department to increase its traffic safety and anti-car theft arsenal.

New drones will be used to help in auto theft prevention

In 2007, due to skyrocketing auto theft numbers, the WA State legislature created the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority. Made up of WA state Sheriff, Police, and other law enforcement departments and officials, the group helps target and combat auto thefts.

They also make grants to various agencies around the state to help in the fight against auto theft. KPD received its grant earlier this year, and additional drones have been added to its fleet. According to KPD:

"Drones have become an important tool in law enforcement as they increase safety for officers and the public and are a more affordable option to providing aerial support. The use of drones directly results in increasing the probability of holding offenders, like auto thieves, accountable."

After seeing skyrocketing numbers in 2022 (following the legislature passing laws severely restricting law enforcement's pursuit capabilities) Officers are gradually seeing the numbers come back down. A number of the previous laws have been modified or reversed, allowing Law Enforcement to more effectively combat stolen vehicles.

The KPD drones will also be used for a variety of other law enforcement tasks.