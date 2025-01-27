Kennewick Police Find Screaming Burglar Inside Home

Kennewick Police apprehended a burglary suspect early Monday morning after receiving a 911 call the person was inside a home, screaming and throwing items.

Officers respond to early-morning call

KPD went to a home in the 800 block of West Albany, after getting a report that a brick was reportedly thrown through a residential window.

As they were arriving, another 911 call from the homeowner said a man was inside the house, screaming and throwing items around.

Officers surrounded the home, then entered, challenged the suspect to surrender and he did without incident. Then, they retrieved the family, whom Police said had safely sheltered in place.

The man, identified as 25- year-old Shiloh Atabey-Compare, was booked in the Benton County Jail on one count of Residential Burglary, two counts of attempted Residential Burglary, two counts of Malicious Mischief 2nd degree.