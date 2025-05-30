Kennewick Police Find Drugs, Ammo, in Abandoned Fugitive Car

Prior to the car's discovery, it had eluded Police.

Discovery of abandoned car helps KPD identify likely suspect

May 20th, a suspicious sedan was investigated, having been abandoned on West 6th Ave. near South Conway St. Kennewick Police were able to tow the vehicle and get a search warrant because of criminally-related items visible inside.

Later this week, after getting the warrant, they found 1.3 pounds of meth inside, along with two pistol magazines, multiple bullets, and other evidence they say identifies a likely suspect.

Prior to the vehicle's discovery, KPD said this was a vehicle that had eluded Officers, but didn't say when or why it fled.

The investigation continues.

