2024 Kennewick Multi-Burglary Suspect Nabbed Thanks to DNA

Last September a suspect committed a string of four burglaries in a row in the space of about 2 1/2 hours, now they've been caught.

The suspect was identified thanks to DNA

September 7th. Kennewick Police were alerted to a business in the 1900 block of Columbia Center Boulevard after being notified by the reporting party that they got an alert that the power meter had been tampered with. The door had pry marks and cash was stolen from the register. An alarm went off about 3:57PM.

Police were then notified around 4 AM about a business in the 1100 block of North Edison that sustained a similar incident. Cash was stolen, and the person got out through a window. 2 other similar incidents occurred in the 2000 block of Columbia Center Boulevard around 4:06AM, then at 6:25 AM in the 7000 block of West Canal Drive, but they were not able to get any cash.

However, the suspect dropped a headlamp at the Columbia Center location, which was retrieved as evidence.

Get our free mobile app

The evidence examined and with help from the WA State Department of Corrections, using DNA, this week KPD arrested 44-year-old Adan Chapa of Pasco and charged him with the four crimes.

READ More: Rural WA murder victim identified by DNA