An early-morning standoff in Kennewick Tuesday ended with the suspect in custody.

A man threatened to harm his neighbor

Police were called to the apartments near 100 North Irving Place just off Clearwater Ave. around 6:47 AM after a man allegedly made significant threats against his neighbor.

When Officers arrived, the suspect, identified as Dexon Rex, retreated into his residence and refused to come out. That triggered a two-hour standoff with Police whot got help from the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team.

Finally, with help from SWAT, he was taken into custody and to the Benton County Jail. There were no reports of any injuries. Rex was booked on a threat and harassment charges, and on two unrelated warrants.