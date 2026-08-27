The 35-foot-long, 6,000-lb. memorial began life as a section of vertical support steel, most likely from the upper part of one of the Twin Towers in New York. It still has some construction scrawling writing on it. Which tower it came from was not clear.

Kennewick Plans Extra Events for 25th. Anniversary of 9/11

It will be 25 years this September, when later generations of Americans experienced what many called their "Pearl Harbor,' and ushered in a new era of global conflict and uncertainty.

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The City of Kennewick and Parks and Rec Department, who are responsible for upkeep of the memorial which was dedicated September 11th of 2011, have announced their schedule of events for 9/11.

The Memorial Came to Kennewick By Way of New York.

Kennewick is one of the very few that have an actual piece of the World Trade Center for a memorial, it was the efforts of Lampson International, the City of Kennewick, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Now, there will be extra ceremonies taking place, according to Kennewick Parks and Recreation: (from KPR Facebook)

"Full Days Schedule 6:30 a.m. Kennewick Fire Department Honor Guard assumes watch & Field of Remembrance opens for viewing. The Honor Guard changes every half hour, with a bell toll and moment of silence marking important times: • 8:46 a.m. Flight 11 · North Tower • 9:03 a.m. Flight 175 · South Tower • 9:37 a.m. Flight 77 · Pentagon + Flight 93 · Pennsylvania • 9:59 a.m. South Tower collapse • 10:28 a.m. North Tower collapse

4 p.m. Parking, Benton Franklin Transit Shuttle Services, & Seating Opens 5:30–6:45 p.m. Evening Memorial Ceremony"

Officials encourage everyone, even if you can't make one of the events, to stop when when you can, ponder, and remember those who left us that day.