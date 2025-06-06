Kennewick, Othello Police Break Up Asian Sex Trafficking at Massage Parlors

Following an investigation triggered by community complaints and tips, Kennewick and Othello Police conducted a pair of raids on 2 massage parlors, one in each city. The Police action took place Thursday, June 5th.

64-year-old female owner arrested.

Liping Su was arrested, she owns both establishments, the Health Land Massage on East Hemlock, and the Asian Wellness Spa on West Kennewick Ave.

An investigation began in February of this year with both agencies, and they were able to confirm illegal sexual activity at both businesses. According to Kennewick Police:

"...three victims of human sex trafficking were recovered and offered support through resources provided by the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center (SARC), NewHope of Moses Lake, and HSI Victim Services. Additionally, investigators recovered evidence of illicit commercial sex activities, seized thousands of dollars in illegal proceeds, and confiscated one vehicle to significantly disrupt Su’s illicit business practices."

Officials were able to link her Kennewick business to the crimes, after learning she owned both, and the probability of illegal activity in Kennewick. That led to an expansion of the operation.

Su is now facing Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree and Permitting Prostitution charges, and likely sex trafficking counts. Prosecutors in both Benton and Adams County will be working the case. Homeland Security also assisted in the investigation, and help was given to the victims from New Hope, SARC and This Mission support agencies.

