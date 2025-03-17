Kennewick Officers Capture Auto, Multiple Theft Suspects

Two men, ages 42 and 30, were caught by Kennewick Police over the weekend after an alleged theft of a heavy-duty truck.

The two men were pursued after one of them fled the scene

Officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Columbia Center Boulevard about a theft, and found Ryan Magula (42) and Kameron Hagadus (30) at the scene in a nearby parking lot with a Chevy Silverado 3500 truck that was reported as stolen.

Magula was captured, but Hagadus fled in the truck, leaving his partner behind. The truck was later found abandoned in the 8500 block of West Gage Boulevard, and Police then located Hagagus in a residence in the 9200 block of West Arrowhead.

He came out of the home and surrendered when he saw the area was surrounded by Officers.

Get our free mobile app

Magula has been charged with 2nd and 3rd Degree Trafficking Stolen Property, while Hagadus is facing charges including "Attempt to Elude, Trafficking Stolen Property in the 2nd Degree, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Suspended/Revoked driving in the 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Public Servant, and Theft 3rd Degree" according to Kennewick Police.

Hagadus is also suspected to be connected with multiple other crimes. The investigation continues.