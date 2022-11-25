Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

Murder suspect arrested in Lincoln County (KPD) Murder suspect arrested in Lincoln County (KPD) loading...

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested.

Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County

Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

The homicide investigation began, and on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd, a suspect was located and arrested.

Kennewick Police say 24-year-old Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman was established as the prime suspect, and a nationwide alert was issued. Not a lot of details were released but according to the KPD:

"..the KPD Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), the US Marshals Task Force and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located Antonio in north Lincoln County, WA. Antonio was taken into custody without incident. Antonio will be transported back to the Benton County Jail and booked on his arrest warrant."

KPD

More information is expected to be released soon.