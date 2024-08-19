Kennewick Motorcycle Rider in Custody After Bizarre Riding Behavior

A strangely-behaving motorcycle riding suspect whom the Benton County Sheriff's Office calls "Herbie" is now in custody after a bizarre weekend.

The rider began banging on the Juvenile Justice entry camera early Saturday

Herbie's escapades began around 2:30 AM Saturday morning, when he rode up to the after-hours entry gate and began pushing intercom buttons and smacking video cameras. According to the BCSO, he said something about "owning the facility." But when a Deputy responded to his location, he sped off.

Then a short time later, while a Richland Officer was transporting a suspect to jail, Herbie decided, according to the BCSO, it was a good idea to tailgate the officer and try to ride recklessly around the moving patrol car.

Deputies located him on Canal Drive near Columbia Center Boulevard, but he again sped away and eluded officers.BCSO says as he was leaving, he gave Deputies the middle finger.

However, the BCSO has released updated information that Herbie is now in custody but no other information has been released.