Kennewick Man Arrested After Death Threats Made Against Judges, KPD Officer

Kennewick Police announced Friday (January 30) they'd apprehended a man who made multiple threats against judges, and Policle, on social media and in person.

Officers Were Notified About the Threats Tuesday

A concerned citizen notified the Benton County Sheriff's Office about social media posts from the suspect, who said he was watching a judge's house. He also said he would kill the judge's family and any Officer who tried to arrest him.

The BCSO contacted Kennewick Police, who quickly began to investigate. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Herbert Girton of Kennewick, had been arrested in July of 2025 after fleeing a traffic stop on his motorcycle.

He was tracked down to his apartment where he was taken into custody, KPD says several different judges have presided over his case since last July.

Suspect Made Shooting Gestures When he Spotted Officers

Around 4:15 PM Tuesday, Officers with the KPD Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) went to Girton's apartment, located in the 9000 block of West Gage Boulevard. where they saw him on his motorcycle. Girton spotted them, and making a finger gun, began making 'shooting' motions toward the Officers.

He returned to the apartment a short time later where he was arrested without incident, and is now in the Benton County Jail facing multiple felony threat charges.

Depending on the level of action and other factors, threatening to harm or kill a judge in WA state is usually a Class B felony, (in the middle) and can land a person up to 10 years in jail plus fines.

The investigation continues.