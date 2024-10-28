Kennewick Man Jailed After Violent Domestic Violence Assault

Kennewick DV arrest (KPD)

A 41-year-old Kennewick man is in the Benton County jail on Domestic Violence Assault and other charges.

  Early Saturday morning, Police locate the suspect

Around 1:10 AM,  Kennewick Officers were called to a location in the 3600 block of West 15th. Ave, and found a woman had been violently assaulted.

The KPD did not disclose her injuries, but said the suspect had also threatened her with a knife and a firearm.

Brian Davis, the suspect, was located a short time later about a mile away, in the 1000 block of West 4th. Ave. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers found probable cause of a gun in his vehicle. he's now in the Benton County Jail facing Felony 1st Degree Assault, Felony Order Violations and Possession of a Controlled Substance charges.

The investigation continues.

