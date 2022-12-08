Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl

Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd.

Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink

Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.

35-year-old Solorio-Bejar of Kennewick had apparently gotten upset that when he ordered his meal, he didn't get his soda. He threw the food on the ground, pushed a worker, and went out to his truck. Then, he came back into the restaurant and kept raising a ruckus and workers noticed he had a gun.

Officers who responded noticed he had a gun in his locked truck, which was a problem because Bejar is a convicted felon who cannot legally possess firearms.

Officers found rainbow fentanyl in his truck.

Perhaps even more disturbing, during a search officers found a bag of rainbow fentanyl inside. This is the newest form of the deadly drug, during the manufacturing process it's dyed to look like candy.

Bejar had been originally convicted of selling meth. Bejar was arrested on various felony charges and is now in the Franklin County jail. No one was injured in the altercation.