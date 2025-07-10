Multiple Agencies Team to Arrest Kennewick Child Porn Suspect

A month-long investigation involving a suspect download child porn files has resulted in an arrest.

Richland Police and other agencies team up

The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (SER-ICAC) Task Force has announced a man was arrested on Wednesday, July 9th, on charges.

The task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a suspect who was downloading multiple files believed to contain childd porn.

The investigation was launched, and evidence was compiled, leading to the arrest of Brehden R.Durflinger of Kennewick. Multiple search warrants were issued and served to confirm the criminal evidence. Richland Police said multiple agencies assisted in the investigation:

" With the assistance of detectives from the Richland WA Police Department, Kennewick Police Department, and the Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, along with Electronic Storage Device (ESD) K9 Blaze, Durflinger was arrested without incident."

His residence in the 9000 block of Gage Boulevard was searched, and additional digital and computer items were seized for more forensic investigation. The suspect is facing multiple charges.