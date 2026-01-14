Kennewick Voters Will Decide on Two Replacement Levies February 10th&#8211;Here&#8217;s Details

KSD Admin building--google street view

Kennewick Voters will decide on two levies coming in February

Operational and Education,  Safety-Security Information Tech Levies

The Kennewick School District will be asking voters to approve a pair of replacement levies that are expiring.  Ballot Measure 1 will support 8 different educational positions from paras to school psychologists, from subs to secretaries, librarians and more.

It also supports dual language programs, extra curricular activities including sports, advisors, choice schools and security such as custodians, school resource officers, grounds, maintenance and more.

Ballot Measure 2 will support the following:

"Safety and Security:
  • NEW safety and security upgrades and enhancements
Information Technology:
  • Cybersecurity and online safety
  • Classroom instructional technology
  • Network infrastructure improvements
  • Maintaining and replacing aging technology"

Ballot Measure 1 has the following impact:

  • 2027: $29.5 million | $1.71 per $1,000 of assessed property value
  • 2028: $31.5 million | $1.74 per $1,000 of assessed property value
  • 2029: $33.0 million | $1.73 per $1,000 of assessed property value
  • 2030: $34.5 million | $1.74 per $1,000 of assessed property value

Ballot Measure 2 has this impact:

  • 2027: $8.5 million | $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value
  • 2028: $10.2 million | $0.56 per $1,000 of assessed property value
  • 2029: $11.4 million | $0.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value
  • 2030: $12.0 million | $0.61 per $1,000 of assessed property value

When Levies Pass, Additional State Funding is Allocated.

When levies pass, KSD will also receive additional state funding, known as Local Effort Assistance, or LEA.  Each year for the levies, $16.5 million will be distributed to KSD from the state, a total over the four years of just over $66 million.

Superintendent Lance Hansen did a YouTube video presentation of the levy, why it's important, and how it works--as well as the positive impacts it has on the District. To watch the video, click here.

