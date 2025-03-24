Kennewick K-9 Convinces Industrial Burglar to Give Up
At first the suspect refused to give up, but then the dog barked.
Kennewick K-9's bark causes perp to think twice
Around 8:41 AM Saturday morning, Kennewick Officers responded to a suspicious person report in the 300 block of South Gum Street.
When they arrived they began to utilize area surveillance video to narrow down where the suspect was hiding inside the business lot.
The suspect, 59-year-old Christopher Keffler, was taking items that were not his, according to the business owner who was talking with Police.
Keffler refused to give up despite a perimeter surrounding the area, but then Kennewick K-9 Ivan was brought in and let out a few barks. Keffler then decided to give up without incident. He's now in the Benton County jail on multiple charges.
