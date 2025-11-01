A gruesome hit-and-run has claimed the life of a Richland woman.

Police called to Canal Drive and Lyle Ave. early Saturday morning November 1st.

Around 12:15 AM Kennewick Police were summoned to the an area near the intersection of Canal Drive and North Lyle Ave. about a woman in the road.

A caller said they believed a woman lying in the road had been hit again by a car traveling westbound on Canal. When Police arrived, they learned from a witness that the woman was already down in the street when the car struck them. That vehicle stopped and the driver cooperated with Police.

Police believe the victim was hit twice

After the on-scene investigation, KPD believes the woman was initially struck by an eastbound vehicle on Canal, possibly a red or maroon SUV or truck, that did not stop. That vehicle is believed to have at least some front-end damage. Officers also said there's reason to believe that vehicle has the left front headlight and turn signal shattered.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Angelica Morfin-Barajas of Richland, and her family has been notified.

Police are asking anyone in the vicinity of Canal and Lyle who may have security cameras to review their footage, and anyone else who may have information to immediately report it by calling (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.