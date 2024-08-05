Kennewick Hit-And-Run Driver Jailed After Fleeing Accident Scene

A 49-year-old Kennewick man was jailed on felony hit-an-run charges following a Sunday afternoon collision.

After initially contacting other driver, man drove away

Around 12:38 PM, Police were called to an area near the intersection of West 28th Ave. and South Quillan about a two-vehicle collision.

According to KPD:

"Two vehicles had been involved in a collision and both drivers initially pulled over and spoke with each other following the collision.

However, one of the drivers refused to provide any information to the other driver and proceeded to re-enter their vehicle and fled from the location.

A witness was able to obtain the license plate of the fleeing vehicle, which led officers to a residence in the 2300 block of W 4th Ave, where the suspect vehicle was located, parked in the driveway."

After an investigation, Officers learned the driver, David Henderson, was inside, but he refused to exit. After getting a search warrant, Police entered the home and Henderson was arrested without incident.

He's now facing hit-and-run charges, no word of any injuries in the crash.