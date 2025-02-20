Kennewick High Student Arrested for Pellet Gun at School

Kennewick Police say a 15-year-old student at Kennewick High School was arrested after other students reported seeing a handgun in his backpack.

The gun in question turned out to be a pellet gun

The School Resource Officer was alerted at the school on Wednesday after a report the student had a firearm.

The student was removed from class and the weapon was confiscated. It turned out to be a Co2-powered pellet gun, but like many such items, was very realistic and looked exactly like a .357 handgun.

No threat was made, and Police learned the student brought it with him to give to another student.

Get our free mobile app

KPD and other law enforcement agencies remind citizens and students that it is illegal to bring any kind of weapon onto school grounds, even if it's only a BB or pellet gun. The student was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center.