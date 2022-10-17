Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday

Kennewick High interior (KSD) Kennewick High interior (KSD) loading...

Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School.

27-year-old man arrested

Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave.

They saw what they said was a suspicious male lurking around the school, then attempting to trespass. KPD did not say directly if he was attempting to break in, but he was clearly where he was not supposed to be.

The man, whose name was not released, was detained after a short foot chase, and officers learned he had a gun.

Besides the trespassing charge, he's also facing 2nd Degree of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, obstructing a public servant, and resisting arrest.