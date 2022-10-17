Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday

Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday

Kennewick High interior (KSD)

 

Kennewick High interior (KSD)
loading...

  Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School.

   27-year-old man arrested

Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave.

They saw what they said was a suspicious male lurking around the school, then attempting to trespass. KPD did not say directly if he was attempting to break in, but he was clearly where he was not supposed to be.

The man, whose name was not released, was detained after a short foot chase, and officers learned he had a gun.

Get our free mobile app

Besides the trespassing charge, he's also facing 2nd Degree of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, obstructing a public servant, and resisting arrest.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Categories: Business, Crime, education, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA