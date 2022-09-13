Kennewick Fraud Suspect Also Linked to Stolen Honda

Not only is this suspect being sought for fraud, but they're also linked to a stolen car that looks almost exactly like the one pictured in our story.

The suspect has used the victim's debit card multiple times

Kennewick Police say the suspect in these photos has used a stolen debit card at multiple locations. The card was found in the victim's stolen Honda, which was taken from Columbia Center Mall on Friday, September 2nd.

Police did not elaborate on the locations, but from the background in the photos, it appears to possibly be a large box home improvement store.

Car pictured is NOT the victim, but almost identical

The stolen car looks very similar to this Honda and has a WA plate that police say should be CAH3014.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.